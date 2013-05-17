5 Helpful Spotify Tips

Spotify is at the head of the online music pack, with over 24 million active users enjoying access to more than 20 million songs. Spotify's interface mainly revolves around creating playlists and radio stations, but there's a lot more to this music service than meets the eye. These tips will show you how to take advantage of hidden abilities, turn off annoying auto-functions, and make sure your free trial of Spotify Premium is really free.

How To Try Spotify Premium (and Avoid Getting Charged)

If you want to try out the Spotify Premium experience but aren’t quite ready to cough up $9.99 a month for the privilege, Spotify offers a 30 day free trial. However, that free trial can turn you into a paying customer against your will, unless you can navigate Spotify’s roundaboutcancellationprocess. Here’s everything you need to know in order to get a truly free trial.

More: How To Try Spotify Premium (and Avoid Getting Charged)

How To Stop Spotify Posts on Facebook

Spotify requires new users to sign up with their Facebook accounts, and if you don’t know which privacy settings to check, it’s easy to let Spotify post updates on your behalf that show up on your friend’s Facebook feeds. Here’s how to make sure you’re not unintentionally over-sharing both with the desktop app and the web version of Spotify.

More: How To Stop Spotify Posts on Facebook

How to Turn Off Spotify Auto-Start

If you’ve recently installed Spotify’s desktop application, you might find that when you turn on your computer Spotify starts up without your permission. Take back your life! Here’s how to show that presumptuous program who's boss and disable auto-start.

More: How to Turn Off Spotify Auto-Start

How to Search For Spotify Friends By Username

A major part of Spotify’s interface is devoted to following your friends and sharing your music with them. While the Follow screen gives you lots of suggestions for people to follow, Spotify makes it oddly complicated to search for a specific individual. However, with a little know-how, it can be done.

More: How to Search For Spotify Friends By Username

How To Listen To Your Spotify Collection Offline on Your iPhone

Spotify’s desktop client is great for rocking the Beeb when you’re stuck behind a desk at work, but eventually you’re going to want to take your collection on the road. Here’s how to have all your tunes on hand even when you’re offline by syncing your Spotify playlists on your iPhone.

More: How To Listen To Your Spotify Collection Offline on Your iPhone