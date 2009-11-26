Shop Rite Supermarket Selling $288 11.6-inch Acer 751h Netbook for Black Friday

If it seems like everyone is selling netbooks these days, that's because it's true. Today, I was watching TV here in New York and saw an ad for Black Friday specials at Shop Rite, a Northeastern supermarket chain. Unbelieveably, the grocer is now selling an 11.6-inch Acer Aspire One 751h for just $288 on Friday and Saturday in store only (November 27-28, 2009). The promotion is listed prominently in Shop Rite's weekly circular, right next to a promotion for free Turkey and Ham.

The netbook sports a 160GB hard drive, 1GB of RAM, a 1.33-GHz Atom Z520 CPU, 802.11n Wi-Fi, 3-cell battery, and Windows XP. Back in June, we reviewed the Aspire One 751h and gave it 3.5 stars. While its 1.3 GHz Atom Z520 provided subpar performance socres, in practice the system was easy to use. We loved the bright, 1366x768 resolution screen, the comfortable keyboard, and the lightweight chassis, and the strong 802.11n Wi-Fi. With the 6-cell battery on our review unit, the 751h lasted an epic 7 hours and 8 minutes, but the model on sale at Shop Rite has only a 3-cell battery so expect a little over 3 hours of endurance.

To find your nearest Shop Rite and find out if it is stocking the netbook, use the store circular locator here. While you're there, check out the great price on 2 liter bottles of coke/diet coke that will help you stay awake as long as a 6-cell netbook!