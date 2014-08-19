Sharp AQUOS Crystal for Sprint: Big Screen, Just $150

It's been a couple years since Sharp released a new smartphone in the U.S., but the company is giving it another go with a handset that delivers a cutting edge screen for a cheap price. Sharp's newest phone called the AQUOS Crystal will bring over Sharp's display technology from its TV line and will be exclusive on Sprint and its prepaid partners, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

The AQUOS Crystal features a bezel-less 1280 x 720 5-inch display running Android 4.4.2 and will be available for $150 upfront or zero down and $10 a month with a service plan. The phone will be available in two colors (black and white) and will also feature premium Harmon Kardon audio, a 1.2 GHz MSM8926 Qualcomm quad-core CPU, 1.5 GB of RAM, 8 GB of flash memory, and storage expansion up to 128 GB via microSD.

The handset sports a 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera. And to help you compose the perfect shot, the AQUOS Crystal will include a framing advisor and shutter detect for capturing the biggest smiles.

The AQUOS Crystal will also feature Clari-Fi technology that can restore audio fidelity lost during compression in MP3s and streaming services like Spotify. Harmon LiveStage tech will add depth to the headphone listening experience.

The AQUOS Crystal makes a stunning appearance with its edge-to-edge screen, and puts some serious pressure on more expensive flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 with its combination of solid components and its $150 price. Unfortunately, Sharp has yet to announce an official release date, but we expect to hit shelves this fall.