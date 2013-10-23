How to Set Up iCloud Keychain on Mavericks or iOS

Apple just rolled out its OS X Mavericks update, adding interactive notifications and more options for organizing your saved content. Plus, the computing giant quietly released iOS 7.0.3 for iPhones and iPads. One of the more notable additions to both is iCloud Keychain, which allows users to store username, password and credit card information on the cloud across various devices. If you're looking to spend less time logging in to your favorite websites, we'll walk you through the steps of getting started with this new feature.

Setting up iCloud Keychain on a Mac

1. Make sure you have the free OS X Mavericks upgrade by following our directions.

2. Open up System Preferences.

3. Select iCloud.

4. Select Keychain.

5. Enter your Apple ID password.

6. Select a four-digit iCloud security code.

7. Enter your phone number. You will receive a verification code via text later on.

8. Check off Keychain in the iCloud menu.

9. Open Safari.

10. Visit a website of your choice and log in.

11. Select Save Password when prompted by the pop-up window.

Your login information will now be stored across the cloud. This can be done for any website login, as well as any online marketplace that requires billing information.

MORE: iOS 7 Essential Tips and Tricks

Enabling iCloud Keychain on an iPhone or iPad

1. Make sure you have iOS 7.0.3. You can upgrade by selecting Settings > General > Software Update.

2. Select Settings.

3. Select iCloud.

4. Select Keychain.

5. Move the iCloud Keychain slider to the right to activate it.

6. Select "Approve with security code" and enter your four-digit iCloud code.

7. Open Safari and visit any website that you've saved your login to.

8. Your login information will appear automatically.