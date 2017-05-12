Asus' Budget Gaming Rig Gets $311 Price Drop

The Asus ROG GL552VW-DH74 is a laptop designed for budget conscious gamers. It doesn't feature the latest gaming hardware, but it does offer enough horsepower to satisfy most gamers. Best of all, Amazon currently offers it for $988.60, which is $311 off its retail price and $11 under Newegg's price for the same laptop.

The first thing you'll notice about this laptop is its stealth-fighter-themed chassis, which Asus says was inspired by an F-22 fighter plane. On the inside, Asus added some silver patterning along with sinister red backlighting, which helps give the laptop more flair.

Buy on Amazon

Gamers will be happy to know that in our labs the Asus ROG's 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 LCD offered great accuracy, spot-on colors, and top-tier brightness. Audio was a little shallow at first, but fortunately you can choose between a few presets to enhance its quality.

In terms of raw power, the laptop features a 2.6GHz Core i7-6700HQ quad-core CPU coupled with a generous 16GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. To make the system extra snappy, Asus also included a 128GB SSD. For graphics, you get Nvidia's GeForce GTX 960M with 4GB of RAM. It's not the most current GPU on the market, but it's still capable of taking on the latest games as long as you keep your expectations in check.

In terms of connectivity, there's an odd mix of new and old as Asus includes a dual-layer DVD tray, but also includes a USB 3.1 port.

If you're looking to save money, this sub-$1,000 gaming laptop is the way to go.