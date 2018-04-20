Save $200 On These GTX 1060-Based Laptops

Light on the wallet, but offering solid performance, the GTX 1060-based Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best values in budget gaming.

Traditionally priced at $1,099.99, Dell's gaming rig is currently selling for $849.99. That's $250 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's also a $50 drop from our last mention in February.

Buy on Dell

Your money will go far with the Inspiron 15 7000. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD. However, this laptop's main attraction is its 6GB GTX 1060 video card.

We've found that while GTX 1050-equipped laptops cost less, they tend to run into problems when processing the flashier effects of new games. Meanwhile, GTX 1060-equipped rigs offer smoother performance and even VR support.

Outside of gaming, the Inspiron 15 7000 can also be used for work. We were able to open 30 tabs on the laptop while streaming Overwatch from Twitch, and not once did we hit any lag.

If you're looking for a GTX 1060-based laptop that packs a bit more bite, Amazon offers the Razer Blade Gaming Laptop for $1,699.96. It's $200 off and includes a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the same 6GB GTX 1060 video card.