Samsung's R480 Hands-On: Mainstream Notebook With Elegeant Design

Samsung's R series, its mainstream notebook line, is getting a refresh, complete with Intel's Core CPUs and a dazzling new design. While we liked the design on the Samsung R610 we reviewed last year, it looked a little plain. The new R series have glossy decks and lids, complete with Samsung's "touch of color" pattern in red.

Even more attractive is the "invisible" touchpad that appears as a thin, translucent layer over the deck. Tiny blue lights in the four corners of the pad help you locate its corners.

Yesterday, at CES, we had a chance to see several of the new R series notebooks on display and immediately gravitated to the attractive R480. It retails for $829 and features an Intel Core i3-330M Processor, 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 14-inch display, and a 500GB hard drive, but the real star is its elegant chassis. Check out the R480 in action by watching our view below.

[flq:bf1471f74ef74201a2c35bff5179cec9]