Samsung Outs Series 5 Hybrid PC Tablet Running Windows 8

Samsung just gave a brief glimpse of its new Windows 8 tablet, the Samsung Series 5 Hybrid. Similar to the Acer W510 or the ASUS Transformer Prime, the tablet section of the Series 5 Hybrid connects to the keyboard at the hinge, only here it uses a magnetic connector, rather than a mechanical latch. In our brief hands-on time with it at Samsung's Seoul headquarters, the magnetic latch felt very secure, and the device was very sturdy overall.

Samsung will offer two versions of the tablet, one with a 2-watt Intel CPU designed for smartphones, and one with an Intel ULV processor. While both versions will have an 11.6-inch display, only the latter configuration will have a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The Series 5 Hybrid, which is similar in design to the Series 7 Slate PC currently on the market, will be 0.35 inches thick and weigh 1.6 pounds. The front of the tablet has a 2MP camera, and the rear has an 8MP camera. Ports include two USB, HDMI, a microSD card and a SIM card slot and--thankfully--a dock for the stylus. Yes, it will have a stylus, which you can use with the included S-Pen and S-Memo apps. Consumers should get up to 10 hours of battery life.

Pricing has yet to be determined, but expect the tablet to be available around the Windows 8 launch.