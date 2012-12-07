Samsung Galaxy Camera Coming to Verizon's LTE Network

Samsung's Galaxy Camera appears to be headed to Verizon's 4G LTE network. The device, which we reviewed in November for AT&T's 4G HSPA+ network, combines the functionality of an Android device, with the photo snapping capabilities of a dedicated camera.

Neither Samsung nor Verizon have confirmed the device's existence, but according to The Verge, Samsung posted a product page for Verizon Galaxy Camera before quickly taking it down. The specification page for the device, however, is still live.

Samsung developed the Galaxy Camera as a means to allow users to upload high-quality images to social media networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram directly from their camera. Powered by Google's Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the camera sports a 1.4-GHz quad-core Exynos processor, making it powerful enough to party with some of the top Android devices around.

AT&T's version of the device cost $499 with data fees added on top, so expect to pay around that for the Verizon model.

via: The Verge