Our Favorite Cheap Chromebook Is Now Just $149

Chromebooks are making a big splash once again and while Asus and HP battle it out for the top spot, another one of the industry's best Chromebooks is getting a price cut.

Walmart currently has the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for$149. (Add it to your cart to see this price). That's $70 off and the best price we've seen for this Chromebook so far this year. (Walmart had it for $99 back on Black Friday, but that deal lasted just a few minutes).

Samsung's Chromebook 3 is the type of laptop that can be used for both school and entertainment. Small and sturdy, it's the perfect mix of stylish and efficient.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $149 at Walmart

Under the hood, the Chromebook 3 packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. While we're normally not fans of 1366 x 768 screens, the Chromebook 3 packs an exceptional display that's brighter than its competitors such as the Lenovo IdeaPad 100S and HP Stream 11. The Chromebook 3's ability to display realistic colors also puts other budget laptops to shame.

Design-wise, the laptop features a silky smooth palm rest as well as a rounded lip that keeps your wrists comfortable when typing for extended periods of time. Its hinge is strong and flexible and it packs all the ports you could need including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI, and a microSD card slot.

Walmart has no expiration date for its deal, but we don't expect this price to last too long.