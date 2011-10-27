Rumor: Motorola Droid 4 Specs and Images Leaked. 4G Anyone?

The biggest complaint we had about the Motorola Droid 3 when we reviewed it in July was Verizon and Motorola's decision to keep the phone in the dark ages of connectivity and saddle it with 3G rather than 4G. But it looks like Big Red and Moto have learned their lesson, because rumor has it that the keyboard-equipped Droid 4, the follow-up to the Droid 3, will come complete with access to Verizon's 4G LTE service.

According to Droid-Life, who first reported the rumor, the new phone will follow the same styling scheme as the recently announced super-thin Droid RAZR. That means the Droid 4 will be significantly slimmer than the relatively chunky Droid 3. To get the 4-inch Droid 4 down to its new fighting weight, Motorola has apparently made the phone's battery non-removable.

It also looks like the Droid 4 will launch with the usual Android Gingerbread. Why not Ice Cream Sandwich you ask? Well, when Google announced the new operating system, they stressed the importance of larger screens to the new Android experience. The Droid 4's rumored 4-inch Super AMOLED Advanced screen just doesn't stack up for Ice Cream Sandwich. The phone's other features will reportedly include:

The aforementioned five-row illuminated slide-out keyboard.

An 8-megapixel rear-facing camera that can record 1080p video.

Front facing camera

HDMI out

MotoACTV synching.

There's no word yet on what processor will power this baby, but Droid-Life claims it could be the same 1.2-GHz dual-core OMAP4430 found in the RAZR. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

via Droid-Life