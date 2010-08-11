Report: Sony Ericsson to Make PSP-like Android 3.0 Smart Phone

What happens when you cross a high-end Android phone with the Sony PSP Go? The new Sony Ericsson Android 3.0 gaming phone, according to a report from Engadget. This new device, according to the site's source, will be a slider with a d-pad, a "long touch pad" for analog controls, and standard PSP buttons and shoulder buttons in lieu of a traditional QWERTY keyboard.

The source also said that the phone's display was between 3.7 and 4.1 inches, has a 5 megapixel camera, and will likely have a 1-GHz Snapdragon processor. The phone, which will reportedly have Sony Playstation branding, will run Android OS 3.0--not the Sony grid, as seen in our mediocre mockup to the right--and there will be a market specifically for games similar to those for the PSP.

Engadget goes on to say that Sony may be open to allowing other Android phones to its gaming library. When this phone and platform will be announced is anybody's guess, but the report says it could be as soon as October. If all the above is true, the Xperia X10 just got a lot less exciting.

Oh, in case you're wondering, we asked Sony Ericsson for official comment, and a spokesperson shocked us by saying "We don't comment on rumor of speculation."