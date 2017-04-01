How to Record Your Desktop Using VLC

When making a quick desktop recording, most of us look to other programs designed for the job. But you don’t have to. There’s a feature-rich desktop recording tool built into VLC that makes quick work of simple video jobs. It’s not the prettiest option, but chances are it’ll do what you need it to.

1. Open VLC.

2. Navigate to the Media tab, and select the Convert / Save option.

3. Go to the Capture Device tab.

4. Under the Capture mode dropdown, select Desktop.

5. Select your desired frame rate. 10 f/s is usually plenty if you aren’t recording fast-moving objects or video.

6. Click Convert / Save at the bottom.

7. Click Browse to select a filename and save location.

8. Choose a filename and destination to save to and press the Save button.

9. Press Start.