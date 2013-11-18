Qualcomm Toq Smartwatch Goes on Sale Dec. 2 for $349

After unveiling its first contender in the smartwatch market earlier this year, Qualcomm has announced that its Toq watch will be available Dec. 2 starting at a fairly pricey $349. The chipmaker is touting the watch’s mirasol display as its standout feature, which is supposed to make it easier to read in direct sunlight.

Like most smartwatches, the Toq connects to your Android smartphone to deliver notifications, phone calls, texts and other alerts. However, the unique mirasol display boasts low-power consumption and reflective qualities that allow give the device an always-on full color touchscreen.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Gear, the Toq doesn't have a built-in microphone, so you can't make calls from your wrist. However, the bundled Bluetooth earphones stream music in stereo and let you answer calls.

At $349, the Qualcomm Toq is more expensive than other smartwatches on the market. It’s major competitors include the $299 Samsung Galaxy Gear, the $199 Sony Smartwatch 2 and $150 Pebble. Qualcomm is among the first smartwatch makers be go beyond the bold $300 price point, with the only other being the $335 Neptune Pine.