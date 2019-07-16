Dell XPS 13 Just Dropped $250 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn't stopping anytime soon, and Dell won't stop being super competitive, either. The company is now offering a $250 discount on its New Dell XPS 13.

The XPS 13 comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $949. That's a really good deal.

In our review of the XPS 13, we praised it for its slim, lightweight design, weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, not to mention its strong performance.

This 1080p model of the XPS 13 has a crazy-long battery life too, lasting 12 hours and 22 minutes on a single charge. The 1080p model also has a great display, covering 126% of the sRGB color gamut and emitting 357 nits of brightness. One of the most important updates to the XPS 13 was the webcam, which Dell moved to the top bezel.

Be aware that the keyboard on the machine is a little shallow. But even though it has only 1-millimeter key travel (we prefer at least 1.5mm), we never felt like we were bottoming out while typing.

Otherwise, the XPS 13 is a great premium laptop, and a deal like this is hard to pass up.

If you're looking for more laptop or gaming laptop deals, stay tuned to more of our Amazon Prime Day coverage.