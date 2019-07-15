Prime Day Deal: iPad Pro Now $430 Off

Been holding off on buying an Apple tablet? Well, the wait is over. An awesome Amazon Prime Day deal cuts the price of the iPad and iPad Pro by up to $430.

For power users, we recommend the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which is now selling for $699 after a healthy $430 price cut. The massively discounted model is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip and comes with 512GB of storage. The tablet is available in silver, Space Gray, rose gold (a pinkish hue) and gold.

Apple released a newer version of the iPad Pro in 2018 with a faster A12X Bionic chip, but you'll be happy with the model Amazon is offering unless you need the very latest and greatest. In our review of the 2017 iPad Pro, we gave the tablet a 4.5-star rating and praised its extremely long battery life, superfast performance and impressive stylus support.

If you don't need so much storage and are on a tight budget, Amazon also sells the 256GB version of the iPad Pro for $629 in silver or $649 in rose gold and gold.

The iPad Pro is a magnificent tablet, but most people don't need laptop-eclipsing performance and the price tag that comes with it. If you're in this group, we recommend opting for the iPad. Amazon is selling the Space Gray variant of the iPad for $299, or $130 off its retail price.

With a 9.7-inch display and an A10 Fusion chip, the iPad is the perfect secondary device for taking on a plane or bringing to class.

These deals are all part of the shortlived Amazon Prime Day, so make sure to jump on them before the event ends on July 16 at 11:59pm PT.