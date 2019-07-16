Killer Prime Day Deal: Up to $180 off Samsung Galaxy Tab

Looking for a reliable iPad alternative? Here's a Prime Day deal that take sup to $180 off select Samsung Galaxy Tabs.

Currently, Prime members can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet for $159.99. Normally, this tablet retails for $280, so that's $120 in savings. That's just $3 shy of its all-time low price over the holidays. It's also $40 cheaper than Walmart's current asking price for the same slate.

It features a 10.1-inch display and runs on Samsung's own 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor couple with 2GB of RAM. There's also 16GB of storage on board, which is ample space for apps, docs, and photos. If you want more room, the tablet's microSD card slot accommodates up to 2TB more.

Rounding out its specs are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity, an 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP front camera. In terms of battery life, you can expect to get up to 13 hours of uptime.

Amazon also has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 on sale for $369.99. This tablet would normally set you back a whopping $550, so that's $180 off the lowest price we've ever seen for this Android-powered tablet.

We reviewed the Galaxy Tab S3 and liked its gorgeous 9.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR support, S Pen with Air Command apps, and quad speakers by AKG.

The Tab S3 sets itself apart from looking like a larger version of Samsung's high end smartphones with quad speakers and optional folding keyboard connectors.

Whether you're streaming a movie or TV show, the Tab S3 gains an edge over other tablets with HDR support. This welcome feature completely changes the way you see color and lighting in movies.

Both deals end today.

Galaxy Tab S3