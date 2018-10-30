How to Pre-Order the New iPad Pro

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro tablet today in New York City. Pre-orders for the 2018 iPad Pro start today at Apple.com with prices starting at $799 and $999 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch model, respectively.

Aesthetically, the new 2018 iPad Pro is the thinnest iPad to date. It packs a slim bezel and an all-screen design thanks to its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. It's been upgraded with Apple's A12X Bionic chip for fast processing and it also has Face ID integration for secure unlocking.

Apple offers both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets in two colors; silver and space gray. There are 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with your choice of Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular at varying prices.

Apple's new iPad Pro tablets are available for order today and will be available for in-store purchase starting Wednesday, November 7.

Meanwhile, the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil is now available for $129, whereas the Smart Keyboard Folio costs $179 for the 11-inch iPad or $199 for the 12.9-inch model.