Over 20 New Games Coming to Xperia Play Soon, To Be Shown at E3

Get ready, Xperia Play fans -- Sony Ericsson just confirmed via its product blog that over 20 new games are headed to the handset. Better yet, 10 of these new titles will be exclusive to the Xperia Play and they will be on show at the gaming expo E3 next week.
One of the drawbacks we had with the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play was its lack of games exclusive to the device, as was its inability to connect to the Sony PlayStation network. We did hear there was a good chance that game titles designed especially for the phone could happen as early as E3. Looks like our little birdie spoke the truth.
The 10 games exclusive to the Xperia Play include Minecraft, an indie puzzle game, plus action titles such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Shadow Vanguard, and Battlefield Bad Company 2. See below for a full list of expected titles.
New Android Games Exclusive on Xperia PLAY
- Minecraft by Mojang
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 by Electronic Arts
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Shadow Vanguard by Gameloft
- Desert Winds by Southend Interactive
- Ruined by Bigpoint
- Icebreaker by NaturalMotion
- Sleepy Jack by SilverTree Media
- Cracking Sands by Polarbit
- Armageddon Squadron 2 by Polarbit
- An unnamed fighting game from Khaeon Gamestudio
New Games coming soon on Xperia PLAY
- Pocket Legends by Spacetime Studios
- Star Legends: The Black Star Chronicles by Spacetime Studios
- Eternal Legacy by Gameloft
- Guns n Glory 2 by HandyGames
- Dungeon Hunter 2 by Gameloft
- Pocket RPG by Crescent Moon Games
- D.A.R.K. developed by Gamelab
- Samurai II: Vengeance by MADFINGER Games
- Vendetta Online by Guild Software
- Order & Chaos by Gameloft
- Happy Vikings by Handy Games
- A Ball Game by Trendy Entertainment
- Lumines by Connect2Media
via Sony Ericsson