Nexus S 4G is Sprint's First Smartphone to Get Ice Cream Sandwich

We're all hungering for Ice Cream Sandwich to make its way to our phones, and you lucky Nexus S 4G owners can get that Android 4.0 goodness now (or very soon). Sprint just announced that it's beginning the upgrade rollout today. The carrier says that the update will be automatically downloaded as soon as your phone is eligible.

Yes, that means new features--such as Android Beam for sharing via NFC and Data Usage for tracking those GBs--along with a refurbed camera and calendar app will be yours soon. The Nexus S 4G is the first Android smartphone on Sprint's network to get the latest Android OS.