Google Nexus 7 Pre-Order Shipments Delayed, FCC To Blame?

The official word from Google on the Nexus 7 release date is "mid-July," but consumers keen to get their mitts on the tablet have likely put in their pre-orders by now. Unfortunately, it looks like they're going to have to wait a little longer: The Nexus 7 has allegedly been delayed by the FCC, according to an email sent out to customers by independent US retailer Abt Electronics.
We're taking this with a grain of salt, but this message from one of Abt's pre-order customers was forwarded to us by a tipster, and it indicates that it's the FCC who's responsible for putting the brakes on the Nexus 7's release:
Others have already been noticing holds on Nexus 7 deliveries in the past 24 hours, and it looks like this is the first hard clue as to why -- the FCC may be the culprit. Hopefully this snag is resolved swiftly, so the Nexus 7 can be delivered into the eager waiting hands of fandroids the world over.
