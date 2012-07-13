Google Nexus 7 Pre-Order Shipments Delayed, FCC To Blame?

The official word from Google on the Nexus 7 release date is "mid-July," but consumers keen to get their mitts on the tablet have likely put in their pre-orders by now. Unfortunately, it looks like they're going to have to wait a little longer: The Nexus 7 has allegedly been delayed by the FCC, according to an email sent out to customers by independent US retailer Abt Electronics.

We're taking this with a grain of salt, but this message from one of Abt's pre-order customers was forwarded to us by a tipster, and it indicates that it's the FCC who's responsible for putting the brakes on the Nexus 7's release:

"Greetings from Abt.com We wanted to keep you informed of the latest developments in regards to your Google Nexus (NEXUS7ASUS1B16) order. At this time, the product has been delayed by the FCC. We have not been given a new date yet but were told we would receive them as soon as they started shipping. We will update you with more details as they become available. We apologize for this delay and any inconvenience this may have caused you. We still would like to fulfill your order as soon as they arrive in our warehouse. If the delay is not suitable and you do not want to wait for the order, you may cancel your order at any time, please log onto our site, reply to this e-mail or call us. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Sincerely Abt Electronics"

Others have already been noticing holds on Nexus 7 deliveries in the past 24 hours, and it looks like this is the first hard clue as to why -- the FCC may be the culprit. Hopefully this snag is resolved swiftly, so the Nexus 7 can be delivered into the eager waiting hands of fandroids the world over.

Thanks, Ethan!