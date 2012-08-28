Motorola Droid RAZR M 4G LTE Outed, Could Be Announced Sept. 5

The Motorola Droid RAZR HD might not be the only belle at the big ball Verizon and Motorola have planned for September 5th. It may not even be the only RAZR! Engadget's moles have dug up pictures and details of a Motorola phone going by the tongue-twisting name of Droid RAZR M 4G LTE, which looks an awful lot like the Droid RAZR we already know (and love).

The biggest change appears to lie at the heart of the phone. Assuming Engadget's sources are correct, the Droid RAZR M 4G LTE uses a dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, which should be superior to the 1.2GHz dual-core TI OMAP found in the original Droid RAZR.

Other than boosting the front camera from 1.3MP to 3MP, the rest of the specs pretty much fall in line with the original, with 1GB of RAM, an 8-MP rear camera, Android 4.0 and a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 Super AMOLED Advanced display protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 2. The internal storage gets a bump down to 8GB (from 16GB in the RAZR), but there's a microSD slot to dull that pain. Global GSM /UMTS/HSPA+ and NFC support round out the specs. And yes, there's Kevlar aplenty.

The Droid RAZR HD is rumored to match most of those specs -- including the dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor -- but will supposedly swap out the qHD display for a slightly larger 4.5-inch screen with a true 1080p resolution.