Motorola Droid RAZR Is World's Thinnest Smartphone

The Motorola RAZR is just 0.28 inches thin, making it by far the thinnest smartphone on the market. But this Android device has a lot more going for it, including 4G LTE speeds from Verizon, a rugged back made of Kevlar, a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display that Moto says has better contrast than the iPhone 4S, and support for Netflix HD movies (a first). Here's a quick look at what makes the Droid RAZR one of the most compelling Android phones yet.

The Droid RAZR is just 7.1 mm thin, or 0.28 inches. That's a lot thinner than the iPhone 4S (0.37 inches). It weighs 4.5 ounces, less than than the iPhone 4S (4.9 ounces).

It's built tough, with a stainless steel core and laminated outside. The back uses laser-cut Kevlar fiber, and the display is made of scratch-resistant Corning glass. Motorola Splash-guard technology is baked into the design to prevent water damage.

4.3-inch Super AMOLED advanced qHD display. Motorola claims higher contrast than iPhone 4S. However, this is not a full HD display as has been rumored. Guess Samsung will have that honor with the next Nexus.

8-megapixel rear camera and 1080p video recording.

1.2-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM

Long battery life: 12.5 hours of talk time, 8.9 hours of video playback. Moto says this is best in class.

Works with Motorola Lapdock using webtop software. And there's a new 14-inch version available called the Lapdock 500 Pro.

The Droid Razr includes Smart Actions software, which enables better battery life. It can turn off GPS and Bluetooth when you get home, for example.

The Droid RAZR also includes MotoCast, which lets you stream content from your PC and is integrated into apps like Gallery for photos.

On the business front, you'll find Citrix Receiver support, GoToMeeting, and video conferencing with HD webcam.

