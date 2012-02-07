Motorola Droid 4 To Land on Verizon February 10 for $199

We first saw the Motorola Droid 4 at CES at the beginning of this year and were delighted by its springy, edge-lit keyboard, so we're quite excited about the announcement that comes to us this morning, care of Verizon Wireless: The Motorola Droid 4 will be available this Friday, February 10 for $199.99 on a two-year contract.

The Droid 4 is run by a 1.2-GHz processor and features an 8-MP camera with 1080p video capture and 16 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD. Unfortunately, keyboard-lovers are left behind the technology curve again when it comes to display technology. In a world where many of today's top phones have 1280 x 720 displays with gorgeous colors and wide viewing angles, this slider sports a standard, 4-inch qHD (540x960 pixel) screen. It also has narrower viewing angles -- but viewed straight on, the display is decent enough.

To target business users, the Droid 4 comes equipped with mirror mode support using HDMI output, and boasts compatibility with Motorola's Lapdock accessories to let you turn your smartphone into a full notebook (for a price). Like the Droid RAZR and RAZR Maxx, the Droid 4 comes with Smart Actions software (which lets you conserve the device's juice) and MotoCast (for streaming content from your PC to your smartphone).

This is no Droid RAZR with a keyboard, but it does fill in the void where Motorola has disappointed in the past. The Droid 3 didn't let you access Verizon's 4G LTE network; this phone does. The Samsung Stratosphere was supposedly the answer to that problem, but that phone had a slow-moving single core CPU and only an 800 x 480 screen.

With its dual-core CPU and qHD screen, the Droid 4 promises to be the most powerful keyboarded phone on the market. We'll let you know if this is indeed the case when we get our mitts on the product and review it.