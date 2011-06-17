Motorola Droid 3 Coming to China with 4-inch qHD Screen, New Name

We've been hearing rumors about Motorola's next Droid for a few months and now the next-generation of the popular Android phone is official . . . in China at least. Motorola announced it is releasing the third Droid under the name Milestone XT883 (aka Milestone 3) in mainland China. Specs include a 4-inch qHD display (960 x 540), a dual-core Tegra processor, an 8-MP rear camera and Android 2.3 OS.

The Chinese Droid 3 also has a front-facing camera for video chats and a 5-row keyboard that has dedicated number keys. The phone will run on China Telecom's e-Surfing 3G network and allow for international roaming in up to 200 countries.

It seems likely that the Droid 3 will be released in the U.S. on Verizon sometime soon. However, we have to wonder whether the handset will support the company's 4G LTE network or just 3G speeds. We'll have to wait and see.

