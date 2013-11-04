Moto G Rumor Roundup: What We May Know About the Moto X’s Budget Sibling

Motorola just launched its Moto X handset in August, and now 4 months later the Google-owned smartphone maker could be preparing its next major release. Between alleged leaks and a new save-the-date invitation teasing a device called the Moto G, Motorola is likely to launch another handset in time for the holiday season.

The Moto G is rumored to be a low-cost version of the Moto X, which launched for $199.99 on a 2-year contract but now sells for $99.99 via Sprint and Motorola’s Moto Maker studio. Some critics have accused the Moto X of being too expensive since it sports lesser specs than other flagships such as the HTC One or Samsung Galaxy S4. The Moto G could be Motorola’s answer to those concerns, and here’s a look at what we may know so far.

Cheaper Price

The Moto G is being described as a cheaper Moto X, so it’s not surprising that the handset’s price is one of the first rumors to appear online. GSM Arena is reporting that the device will cost about $215 off-contract (134.5 British pounds), which is cheaper than the off-contract AT&T Moto X’s starting price of $599.99. Republic Wireless, however, is now selling the Moto X off-contract for $299, making it a compelling bargain.

Similar Display

The alleged Moto G is expected to feature a 4.5-inch 1280 x 720-pixel edge-to-edge glass display, which isn’t much different than the Moto X’s 4.7-inch touch screen sporting the same resolution. The Moto G’s display is said to be made of Corning Gorilla Glass just like its higher-end sibling, according to a reportedly leaked spec sheet published by GSM Arena.

Quad-core Processing

Motorla may add quad-core processing power to its Moto family. The lower-end Moto G is rumored to feature a 1.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm CPU, although the Moto X runs on a 1.9-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4. While it may seem odd that Motorola would implement quad-core processing into a less-expensive device, there’s no indication that the Moto G will come with the Moto X’s dedicated language processor. Motorola hasn’t confirmed any information about the Moto G, but the allegedly leaked spec sheet doesn’t mention a processor beyond the quad-core Qualcomm chip.

Camera Downgrade

Motorola is expected to debut its Moto G with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1.3-megapixel front shooter, compared to the 10-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors found on the Moto X. It’s unclear if the Moto G will have the same quick-launch feature that was introduced with the Moto X, which requires you to simply flick your wrist to unleash the camera.

Moto X-Like Design

The Moto G is said to be a budget-focused version of the Moto X, which is why it’s no surprise that the new handsets look alike. According to an allegedly leaked photo posted by @evleaks, the Moto G sports the same rounded body and backside Motorola branding as its predecessor. The Moto G’s smaller display is also clearly visible in the image, considering it seems to feature chinkier top and bottom bezels than the Moto X.

Nov. 13 Unveiling

Motorola just sent out a fresh batch of invitations alerting the media to save the date for Nov. 13, suggesting that a big product unveiling is underway. The company has even launched a Web page for the Moto G already, although the site doesn’t list any details about the device.

Outlook

With its rumored Moto G, its clear that Motorola is working off the success of the Moto X. The Google-owned company hasn’t confirmed any information about the new device, but the handset could address criticisms that called the Moto X too expensive. It’s unclear if the Moto G will come with the same standout features of the Moto X, such as its Moto Maker customization studio and advanced touchless controls, but its expected to fall in the $200 off-contract price range. However, with vendors slashing Moto X prices in time for the holiday season, the Moto G could be a tough sell. We’re expecting to learn more within the next few weeks.