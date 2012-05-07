Moshi iGlaze Versacover for iPad: Better Than the Smart Cover?

The iGlaze Versacover (available soon for around $60) brings some origami-style fun to the third-generation iPad and iPad 2 with a design that's more versatile than Apple's own Smart Cover. It also offers more protection, if you're willing to put up with a little more weight.

As you can see from our hands-on photos and video here at CTIA Wireless 2012, the Versacover lives up to its name by letting you fold the microfiber cover multiple ways. You can opt for a portrait-style fold that sits higher, great for watching video or looking at recipes. Or you can fold the case lower for a comfortable typing position.

The Versacover does a better job of protecting your iPad than the Smart Cover because the back is a clear plastic. Plus, because the back has a built-in magnet, the accessory won't flop around like Apple's own accessory.

Our only complaint is that the Versacover has a slightly higher learning curve than the Smart Cover and some other competing accessories. But once you get the hang of it, this add-on is pretty easy to use.

We'll bring you a full review of Moshi's cover in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the gallery and video.