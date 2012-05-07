Trending

Moshi iGlaze Versacover for iPad: Better Than the Smart Cover?

By News 

The iGlaze Versacover (available soon for around $60) brings some origami-style fun to the third-generation iPad and iPad 2 with a design that's more versatile than Apple's own Smart Cover. It also offers more protection, if you're willing to put up with a little more weight. 

As you can see from our hands-on photos and video here at CTIA Wireless 2012, the Versacover lives up to its name by letting you fold the microfiber cover multiple ways. You can opt for a portrait-style fold that sits higher, great for watching video or looking at recipes. Or you can fold the case lower for a comfortable typing position. 

The Versacover does a better job of protecting your iPad than the Smart Cover because the back is a clear plastic. Plus, because the back has a built-in magnet, the accessory won't flop around like Apple's own accessory. 

Our only complaint is that the Versacover has a slightly higher learning curve than the Smart Cover and some other competing accessories. But once you get the hang of it, this add-on is pretty easy to use. 

We'll bring you a full review of Moshi's cover in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the gallery and video.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.