Microsoft Surface Book Sale: Systems from $699

Microsoft's Surface Book has long been one of our favorite 2-in-1s. The current-generation Surface Book 2 even managed to win our coveted Editors' Choice award.

S0 it's only natural we'd get excited over the latest crop of Surface Book sales we've uncovered both on the previous-gen Surface Book and the current-gen Surface Book 2.

If you want the cheapest Surface Book possible, you'll want to shop at Rakuten. The retailer has the 13.5-inch Surface Book for $699.99 via coupon code "MICRO100". That undercuts Amazon's price by $79. This base model features a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Rakuten's offer expires February 19.

However, when buying a laptop, we always recommend opting for at least a 256GB SSD system. In that case, Amazon is selling the step-up model for $917.75, which is $982 under Microsoft's direct price. This model includes the same specs as the base config, but offers a more realistic 256GB of storage.

If you can afford to spend a little more, Amazon has the Surface Book 2 from $1,382.99. That's $116 under Microsoft's price and one of only a handful of deals we've seen for this 2-in-1. At this price you get a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The Surface Book 2 isn't a radical departure from its predecessor, but it does sport better hardware including USB Type-C connectivity. Simply put, it's the cleanest and purest way to use Windows 10.