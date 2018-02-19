The Best Deals In Lenovo's Presidents Day Sale

Some of Lenovo's best laptops are on sale right now.
As part of its Presidents Day sale, Lenovo is slashing the price of laptops such as the Editors' Choice ThinkPad T470, a Star Wars Yoga 910, and its entire range of ThinkPad X and ThinkPad T Series laptops. Use coupon code THINKPADSALE on all ThinkPads.
Standout deals include:
- ThinkPad T470 with 1080p for $972. Our favorite productivity laptop overall, starts at just $734, but we recommend configuring it with a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use code THINKPADSALE.
- Star Wars Yoga 910 with Core i7/16GB/512GB SSD for $1,079: The Star Wars Yoga 910 is no stranger to discounts and this past December the laptop hit an all-time low of $911. However, for Presidents Day Lenovo is offering the step-up model equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,079. For comparison, Best Buy currently has the 8GB/256GB SSD model for $1,104.99. (Deal available February 15)
- Yoga 720 15-inch w/ GTX 1050 for $899.99: The Yoga 720 15-inch is a stylish 2-in-1 with a comfy keyboard and colorful display. It's also one of the most powerful convertibles you can buy. This base config offers a Core i5-7300HQ CPU, Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics and a 256GB SSD.
- ThinkPad 25 for $1,699: The ThinkPad 25 is Lenovo's special-edition laptop commemorating 25 years of ThinkPad innovation. The Editors' Choice machine, which costs $1,899, has never been on sale, but will be discounted to $1,699 for the first time ever. (Deal available February 19 only)
- Yoga 920 for $1,099: Another Editors' Choice machine, the Yoga 920 is rarely on sale, but this stunning laptop will be available at its lowest price ever during Lenovo's sale. (Deal available February 19 - 21)
- Ideapad 120s (11-inch) for $149: This inexpensive, 11-inch Windows system has 64GB of eMMC storage, 2GB of RAM and a Celeron CPU. It comes in an attractive denim blue color.
Other deals to expect during Lenovo's sale include 27 percent off ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops (February 19 only), 30 percent off P40 Yoga laptops (February 19 only), and up to $800 off select Legion gaming laptops (February 19 - 21). Make sure to follow our laptops deals page for the best deals as they're released.
