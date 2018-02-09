Lenovo's 2018 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga Now for Sale

Lenovo announced a slew of new products at CES in January, and now some of them are finally available for purchase. Machines in the ThinkPad X series: the 6th Gen X1 Carbon, the 3rd Gen X1 Yoga, and the X380 Yoga are all on sale through Lenovo's website.

The X1 Carbon will start at $1,789 with an 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB PCIe SSD, 1080p display with HDR and a ThinkShutter camera cover. We called it the best business laptop of CES 2018. Lenovo's new X1 Yoga has an entry level price of $,1859 for the same specs, but it's a bend-back 2-in-1.

As for the X380 Yoga, the 2-in-1 starts at $1,669 with a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, optional IR camera, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a fingerprint reader.

It's a good time for the new X1 Carbon to release. Lenovo recalled the previous model earlier this week because a loose screw could potentially damage the battery and cause the laptop to overheat.

Photo: Andrew E. Freedman / Laptop Mag

