MacBook Pro Owners Report Weird Popping Sound

Certain MacBook Pro users have been reporting a popping sound coming from their laptops, leaving some concerned about what's happening inside their computers.

The problem may be limited to 15-inch, 2016 Macbook Pro models, 9to5Mac and Apple forums suggest.

On at least one occasion, the popping sound was attributed to a dent in the casing. Other users have theorized that it's because of an expanding battery, other internal component movements or just hinge movement.

Replacing fans and the chassis and reinstalling the macOS didn't resolve the problem, according to users on the forum. Some other owners say that Apple has replaced internal parts, such as the logic board, but that didn't solve the issue, either.

To be fair, besides the concerning sound, 2016 MacBook Pro owners seemed otherwise happy with their laptops.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this problem. We will update this story should we hear back.

Photo credit: Stephen Lam/Getty Images

