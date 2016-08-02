Trending

Logitech's Comfy Keyboard Now Available for 9.7-inch iPad Pro

By News 

Logitech's Create keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been hailed as one of the best available, even better than the one created by Apple. Today, Logitech finally released a version for the smaller, 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The 1.4 millimeters of travel on the new Create should continue the tradition of feeling more like a laptop than Apple's offerings. Apple's keyboards for the iPad Pro have soft keys with little travel at all.

Besides the size, it doesn't appear that anything else has changed on the functionality side.  It has the same row of iOS shortcut keys, a backlight and smart connector.

The 9.7-inch model retails for $129.99, $20 less than its larger sibling. It's available in black or blue, while the bigger option comes in red, gold, and purple, as well.

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.