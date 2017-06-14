Lenovo's Budget Gaming Laptop Is Now $70 Cheaper

The Lenovo Legion Y520 is a budget gaming laptop with a stylish, tapered design and strong performance for the price. Although the entry level model typically sells for $849, Lenovo is currently offering the base model for $779.99.

That gets you a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card. It's a lot of laptop for the money and it should provide more than enough horsepower for everyday gamers.

Although the laptop is made of plastic, it feels like you could stuff it in a bag and not have to worry about it taking a hit. The screen is a tad dull — it measured 220 nits in our light meter test, which is below the 276 nit average — but the colors you'll see are accurate.

The keyboard is super-comfortable and even features a dedicated button to record gameplay. As for the GTX 1050Ti, it let us play Mass Effect: Andromeda's multiplayer mode on high settings at 1080p and the game stayed between 38 and 50 frames per second.

The Y520 is the inaugural member of the new Legion series. We consider it a solid budget option at $849, and even more so at its lower $779.99 price point.