Lenovo Introduces New T and W Series Notebooks

In addition to its 11.6-inch ThinkPad X100E and the 13 to 15-inch ThinkPad Edge series, Lenovo tomorrow will be announcing updates to its popular T and W series of ThinkPads. The T410 and T510 will be updates to the 14 and 15-inch T400 and T510, the T410s will replace the lightweight T400s, and the W510 will replace the 15-inch W500. All models will be available with the Intel's upcoming dual-core processors, and offer the following features.

ThinkPad T410 (pictured above, replacing the T400)

Sleek new design, inspired by the T400s, but not as thin and light

14.1-inch screen has 1280 x 800 and 1440 x 900 options (same as T400)

5-pound starting weight with 6-cell battery

Optional battery slice that promises 22-hours of endurance when combined with 9-cell battery

Up to 8GB of RAM

Starting Price: $999

ThinkPad T410s (replacing the T400s)

Available with Nvidia NVS3100M switchable graphics (512MB of VRAM). The T400s had integrated graphics only.

Nearly identical design to T400s (3.91 pounds and .83-inches thick)

Deck now has no line between the speakers and the palm rest

Same 14.1-inch screen (1440 x 900), available in multi-touch

Starting Price: $1,399

ThinkPad T510 (replacing the T500)

Sleek new design, inspired by the T400s, but not as thin and light

5.89-pound starting weight

Screen is now 16:9 aspect ratio with available resolutions of 1366x768, 1600 x 900, and 1920 x 1080

The 1920 x 1080 screen is 280 nits with 95-percent color gamut

Optional battery slice that promises 22-hours of endurance when combined with 9-cell battery

Starting Price: $999

ThinkPad W510 (replacing the W500)

5.89-pound starting weight

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 256GB SSD

16:10 aspect ratio screens in 1280 x 800 or 1440 x 900 resolution.

Optional USB 3.0 port

X-Rite Color Calibration

Starting Price: $1,599

We haven't had a chance to go hands-on with any of these notebooks, but we look forward to seeing them at CES and reviewing them over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.