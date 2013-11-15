Kalos 10-Inch Android Tablet Coming to U.S. for $439 (Hands-On)

Relatively unknown company Bungbungame is bringing its Android-powered Kalos tablet to U.S. shores just in time for Christmas, starting at $439. At the end of November, Newegg or "a similar website" is expected to stock the 10-inch slate. We took this beautiful Tegra 4 machine for a spin.

First unveiled at Computex earlier this year, the Kalos looks almost exactly the same as the ASUS Transformer Pad TF701T, and costs just $10 less. Both tablets are Tegra 4 machines with the same 2560 x 1600-pixel display resolution, but the Kalos packs some extra, more compelling features. The newcomer sports a 13-MP Sony camera with a built-in flash on its back and a 1.2-MP one up front. The ASUS only offers a 5-MP rear camera and similar 1.2-MP camera on the front. The Kalos also boasts AM3D surround sound speakers and NFC, Miracast, MIMO and Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility. The Transformer Pad TF701T does have Miracast and Bluetooth, but only 3.0-support. Also, the ASUS does not support NFC or MIMO.

When compared side-by-side, we found both tablets to have similarly stunning and bright screens, but we preferred the Kalos' IPS display. Both the ASUS (10.35 x 7.11 x 0.35 inches) and the Kalos (10.31 x 7.20 x 0.35 inches) were about the same size and weight, but we preferred the Kalos' matte backside finish compared to the TF701T's brushed metal surface.

Running Android 4.2.2 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the Kalos delivered zippy performance. We switched from playing videos to the home screen with no significant delay. The tablet also offers a microUSB port and a microSD card slot for up to 64GB of storage expansion. The company's reps said Kalos should offer up to 8.5 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi.

Previous products by Bungbungame include 10-inch tablets Photon and Miss, running Windows 7 and Android 4.1 respectively. The latter was available in the U.S. via Newegg and received positive reviews from users. We're looking forward to getting a unit of the Kalos in our labs. For benchmark results and a more in-depth look, stay tuned for our full review.