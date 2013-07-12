iPad Trade-In Program Promises $200 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to ditch your outdated iPad 2 or third generation iPad for something a little newer, you’ll be well-advised to drop by Best Buy this weekend. The electronics retailer has announced that customers will receive a minimum $200 Best Buy gift card for trading in their working Apple tablets.

The offer is only valid on July 12 and 13, and traders may receive more than the $200 stipend depending on the model and value of their device. Best Buy also promises that any tablets it receives during this trade-in period will be recycled instead of disposing them in the trash. For back-to-school shoppers, the deal is even sweeter, assuming you've signed up for the big-box retailer's student deals program at www.bestbuy.com/studentdeals.

The $200 trade-in only covers less than half the cost of Apple’s fourth generation iPad. Best Buy sells Apple’s newest slate starting $499.99 for the 16GB version, while the 32GB edition costs $599.99. With the rebate, you’ll be paying about $300 for the 16GB iPad and $400 for the 32GB variant. Most tablets in the $300 price range, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 3, come with a smaller-sized 7- or 8-inch display. Of course, there's still the iPad mini as well, which will cost you $129 with the rebate.