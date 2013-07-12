Trending

iPad Trade-In Program Promises $200 at Best Buy

By News 

If you’re looking to ditch your outdated iPad 2 or third generation iPad for something a little newer, you’ll be well-advised to drop by Best Buy this weekend. The electronics retailer has announced that customers will receive a minimum $200 Best Buy gift card for trading in their working Apple tablets.

The offer is only valid on July 12 and 13, and traders may receive more than the $200 stipend depending on the model and value of their device. Best Buy also promises that any tablets it receives during this trade-in period will be recycled instead of disposing them in the trash. For back-to-school shoppers, the deal is even sweeter, assuming you've signed up for the big-box retailer's student deals program at www.bestbuy.com/studentdeals

The $200 trade-in only covers less than half the cost of Apple’s fourth generation iPad. Best Buy sells Apple’s newest slate starting $499.99 for the 16GB version, while the 32GB edition costs $599.99. With the rebate, you’ll be paying about $300 for the 16GB iPad and $400 for the 32GB variant. Most tablets in the $300 price range, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 3, come with a smaller-sized 7- or 8-inch display. Of course, there's still the iPad mini as well, which will cost you $129 with the rebate. 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.