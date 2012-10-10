iPad mini vs. iPad in Pictures: How Big Is It?

Rumors of mass produced iPad minis inching closer to completion may titillate the Apple faithful, but when it comes down to brass tacks, rumors are nothing but whispers in the wind: in the absence of an official Apple confirmation, seeing is believing. Along those lines, a handful of stunning leaked iPad mini images have hit Twitter and caused quite a stir amongst the technologically inclined.

While there's no way to confirm their authenticity, the fact that the photos were posted by 9to5Mac researcher Sonny Dickson definitely adds to their credibility.

The image up top shows the alleged iPad mini laid atop a full-sized version for size comparison. As you can see, it's quite a bit smaller than the full-sized iPad's 9.7-inch display. Dickson didn't post any pictures of the iPad mini's actual display, but it's rumored to be a non-Retina 7.85-inch screen.

The second image shows the iPad mini still laid atop a full-sized iPad, but with their dock connectors attached. Assuming the photos are legitimate, they prove that the iPad mini will use the same smaller Lightning connector Apple introduced with the iPhone 5. Also note the dual speakers placed on either side of the connector, another change from the original iPad.

Sources say that the iPad mini is in full-blown production, with suppliers prepared to deliver a whopping 10 million units by year's end. Apple is expected to announce the tiny tablet on October 17th, with November 2nd pegged as the supposed launch date.