How to Send Voice and Video Messages in iOS 8

With iOS 8 Messaging, you can easily send voice notes and video in your chats. You can also send your current location so your friends and family can come to where you are. Here's how.

1. Open the Messages app and choose the person you want to chat with.

2. To send a voice message, tap the microphone icon with your thumb and record your message. Swipe up to send it. On your phone, you just lift it to your ear to listen, or tap the play button.

3. To send a video message, tap and hold the camera icon. Then slide over and hold the red button to record the video. When you’re done slide up to send.

4. To send your location, tap on Details and choose Send my Current Location.

