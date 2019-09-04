IFA 2019: 5G, New Laptops, Intel 10th Gen and More

Labor Day has come and gone, and you know what that means. No, not pumpkin spice everything, it’s time for IFA. The European counterpart to CES, IFA has something for everyone when it comes to consumer tech. We're live in Berlin covering all the action. Here are all the latest news and releases from IFA as well as a preview of what's to come.

Latest from IFA 2019

The show is still in its early stages but we've already seen tons of new laptops.

From impossibly lightweight chassis to 300Hz displays, here is the most important laptop news from IFA 2019:

We'll continue to update this page throughout the week. Until then, we've put together a preview of what to expect at IFA 2019 in the coming day.

10th Gen Intel

Sure, we’ve been writing about these new Intel chips, but we’re hoping to get up close and personal with a few of the systems at the show. I’m curious to see how 10-nanometer Ice Lake systems stack up against their optimized 14nm Comet Lake counterparts. And since Intel is having a few events during the show, I’m hoping to gain some clarity on just how much AI will play into these new systems. And it wouldn’t hurt if Intel had a few of their hardware partners showing off some of their cooler prototypes for the show.

Credit: Intel

The Era of 5G

5G this, 5G that. It’s coming and for some U.S. cities, it’s here. But for the rest of us, the anticipation for what’s being billed as a game-changing technology is reaching a fever pitch. We’ve already seen what the future holds for laptops in the form of Samsung’s beautiful Galaxy Book S. However, I’m hoping Qualcomm will show off even more laptops during the show or at least give us a more definite timeline on when all the new goodies are coming.

Credit: Laptop Mag

A Samsung Comeback

Speaking of Samsung, they’re one of the major companies holding a press conference during IFA. Typically, the company has focused on TVs and appliances. But with the imminent Note 10 launch and the Galaxy Book S, we’re hoping Samsung will show off a few more laptops since their catalog has gotten stale and boring as of late. The Galaxy Book S is a much-needed step in the right direction.

Credit: Laptop Mag

The Mothership and Beyond

Asus has been doing big things lately. We just finished reviewing the dual-screen beauty that is the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Mothership, a gaming laptop/desktop hybrid. But since the hardware company has a press conference scheduled, it seems the company has even more laptops up its sleeve. The company has yet to launch the StudioBook, a refined take on workstation. But could there be even more in the pipeline?

Credit: Laptop Mag

The Rise of Content Creator Laptops

This year’s Computex show introduced the world to the notion of content creation notebooks. Targeting video and photo editors along with music creators and game developers, these laptops offer identical specs to a gaming system. However, the software has been customized to better accommodate creators. So far, we’ve seen systems from MSI and Gigabyte. I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more notebooks during the show.

Credit: Tom’s Guide