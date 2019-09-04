Razer's Excellent Blade 15 Just Got More Affordable

It wouldn't be wrong to call Razer the Apple of gaming laptops; The company's products are very high-end and have a lofty price to match. Because of this, we don't typically recommend Razer as the value brand. However, that could all change with the new Blade 15 base model.

Razer, along with announcing an updated Stealth 13, revealed today a new entry-level Blade 15 with slightly less powerful graphics but a much lower price tag.

The new Blade 15 base model costs $1,599 and is available today on Razer's online store.

Razer Blade 15 base model specs

Razer Blade 15 (base model) Price $1,599 Display 15.6-inch, 1080p (60Hz) CPU Intel Core i7-9750H RAM 16GB Graphics GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Storage 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD Ports Thunderbolt 3, 3 USB 3.1 (Type-A), HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet Size 14 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches Weight 4.6 pounds

The Blade 15 base model doesn't compromise on processing power, yielding the same six-core Intel Core i7-9750H CPU as the higher-end configurations. That processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and dual storage drives: either a 512GB SSD or a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD.

The biggest change to the base model Razer 15 is the move to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. While that's a downgrade from the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU in the mid-tier model, it's actually a bump up from the GeForce GTX 1060 in last year's base model.

The cheapest version of the Blade 15 has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate but you can upgrade to a faster 144Hz panel for another $200. Other tradeoffs include a single-zone RGB keyboard versus per-key lighting on the Advanced model and a standard webcam, not an IR lens for facial recognition login.

Apart from the components, the Blade 15 has the same hardware as the previous Blade 15, which means you still get a black CNC-machined aluminum chassis that is 0.8 inches thick and weighs 4.6 pounds. Port selection on the base model is as good as ever, with one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI, a Mini DisplayPort and an Ethernet port.

All things considered, we're happy to see Razer give gamers a cheaper option without sacrificing what makes the company's laptop so appealing: build quality, performance and design.