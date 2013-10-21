iDeaUSA Launches Kid-Friendly iDeaPlay Tablet for $129

From the Tabeo e2 to the Fuhu Nabi 2, parents have more choice than ever when it comes to finding a kid-friendly tablet this holiday season. iDeaUSA has just jumped into the child-proof slate market itself with the new iDeaPlay, a $129 Android tablet available online and at major retailers. The Android 4.2 tablet sports a low-res 7-inch, 800 x 400-pixel display, a 1.2-GHz dual-core A20 processor and 1GB of RAM. An orange rubber bumper surrounds the 9.2-ounce slate, keeping it safe from any accidental drops .

Designed for kids 4 and up, the iDeaPlay runs a customized version of the Famigo children's interface. The device complies with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by blocking potentially inappropriate content across social media, advertisements and e-commerce websites. As with any child-friendly tablet, the iDeaPlay allows parents to prohibit specific apps and features. Young users can make an app wishlist for their parents, who can opt to get a weekly e-mail update of how their child has been using the iDeaPlay.

The slate comes loaded with a variety of free software via Famigo, including Doodle Jump, Ice Rage, Toddle Fun Counting, and entertainment content from the likes of Jim Henson and Dr. Seuss. The iDeaPlay's app selection can be augmented via both the iDeaApp Marketplace and Amazon's app store. The device also supports a "Regular Mode," which turns the slate into a standard Android tablet for mom and dad to use.

iDeaUSA currently sells a slew of standard Android tablets, but the $129 iDeaPlay marks its first foray into the kids market. It's certainly one of the most affordable kid tablets out there, though the $149 Toys "R" Us Tabeo e2 has a sharper 1024 x 768 screen and the $199 Fuhu Nabi 2 packs a powerful Tegra 3 processor.