Trending

I-Mego New ZTone Earphones Deliver Custom Fit For Less

By News 

Fans of in-ear headphones know that finding a pair with a decent fit and passable sound can be a crapshoot. However I-Mego might just have the solution with its new $99.99 ZTone in-ear buds. The newly-announced earphones feature custom-molded ear gels that shape themselves to the listener's ear canal. Users can choose from among four different-size gels. The result is a secure, comfortable fit that shuts out ambient noise and keeps the tunes in, without requiring an expensive visit to an audiologist for a formal fitting.

Targeting audio professionals and audiophiles, the ZTones will feature a pair of 10mm speakerr drivers, 20-20,000-Hz frequency, 16 ohms impedance and 105 ± 5dB. The braided cables are made of silver, which adds a nice touch of flair for the stylish audiophile out there. A sturdy metal carrying case rounds out the set, perfect for storing the silicone fittings, stereo and airplane adapters.

The I-Mego ZTone earphones will be one of the many products showcased at the 2013 International CES show. We can't wait to stick them in our ears and give them a test drive. We're particularly interested in seeing how they stack up against the $299 Sonomax eers PCS-250's, which we reviewed earlier this year. Stay tuned for coverage from the show floor.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.