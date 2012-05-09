HP Debuts Revamped Pavilion dv-Series With Nvidia Graphics, Beats Audio

HP has revised its Pavilion dv-series notebooks with improved looks and media functionality. The 14-inch dv4, 15.6-inch dv6 and 17.3-inch dv7 are each getting improved, slimmer chassis. HP has taken the interesting step of integrating the dv-series notebooks' speaker bar into the display, allowing audio to be projected toward you rather than up and away from you.

The dv6 and dv7 have a new design that incorporates a soft-touch plastic strip near the hinge, where the notebooks' wireless radios have been relocated. The rest of the lid is a brushed aluminum.

HP hasn't dropped any definitive information about the specs for the dv4, dv6 or dv7, although the company did let slip that the notebooks would be available with Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge versions of Intel's Core-series processors, as well as AMD's next generation APU chips. Intel units can also be equipped with optional Nvidia graphics chips.

The dv6 and dv7 come complete with HP's CoolSense, ProtectSmart, TrueVision HD webcam and SimplePass technologies. Both the dv6 and dv7 will be available in a midnight black and feature a metal finish with a soft-touch panel at the base to make the notebooks more comfortable to hold.

HP says the dv4 will start at $549, while the dv6 and dv7 will start at $579 and $799, respectively, and hit shelves on June 20.

The dv4 will be available in midnight black, black licorice, linen white and carmine red.