Let's face it. As useful as social media can be, there are times when you just want to cut the constant updates and shut those distractions out of your life. Whether you're spending too much time procrastinating on Facebook during the workday or are just plain sick of getting bombarded with notifications, here's how to unsubscribe from Facebook in a few quick and easy steps.

1. Select Settings from the gear menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

2. Click the Security tab in the sidebar on the left side of the screen.

3. Choose "Deactivate your account" under the Security Settings menu.

4. Select one of the listed options to tell Facebook why you want to deactivate your account. If your reason isn't listed, choose Other and then explain it in the field provided. Click the Confirm button once you're finished.

5. Enter your password when prompted to do so and then click "Deactivate Now."

Your account is now officially deactivated. You can activate your account again at any time by logging in with your email address and password.