How To Take a Screenshot in Windows 8

Windows 8 adds a much easier way to take screenshots. Instead of having to use the Print Screen button and then paste into Paint (or a similar application), you can now automatically save a screenshot to the Pictures folder as a png with just the touch of a couple of buttons. Here's how.

1. Set up the screen as whatever you want to take a screenshot of.

2. Hold down the Windows Key and Print Screen.

3. You'll find a new screenshot in the Pictures folder in your Library.

