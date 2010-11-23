Hands-on with Acer's 10-inch Android Tablet

Acer showed off a slick 10-inch Android tablet at their global press conference today, and we got a chance to play around with it. The unit we saw wasn't final -- the tablets that ship will have Honeycomb Android instead of whatever version it was running in the video -- so we didn't get a chance to truly see how amazing it is. However, what we did see was impressive. The tablet (which doesn't have a name yet) was connected to multiple Acer prducts -- notebook, media server, nettop -- via Clear.fi, and played streaming HD video really smoothly. The router was right nearby, so pulling content from the various sources was fast and easy.

Aside from it's great properties as a media streaming device, I also really liked the slimness and how light it feels. It's a good-looking device, if nothing else. Just like most of the other products introduced today.

There was some confusion amongst the Acer representatives at the event on the resolution of the display. The 1280 x 960 I mention int he video below is not correct, but since I've heard several different numbers, I'll just stick to saying that the tablet is capable of playing 1080p video.