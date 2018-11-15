Trending

Google's Pixel Slate Not Shipping Until December

By News 

Google's latest foray into Chrome OS — its Pixel Slate tablet — is taking its sweet time reaching customers. 

Announced last month at Google's Oct. 3 event, the Slate finally went on pre-order earlier this month, and will ship to customers... some time in December. 

The earliest delivery dates listed on Google's online store place the mid-range Core m3 version as delivering on 4th or 5th of December, provided you're willing to pay $23 for Expedited shipping. If you're not looking to spend more, that configuration of the Slate will arrive on Dec. 7 or 8. A $15 Priority shipping upgrade is available, which gets the tablet to you on the 5th or 6th.

The Google Store is one of the few retailers offering a shipping estimate. Over on Amazon, where the Pixel Slate starts at $999, the tablet is available for pre-order, but no release date is listed.

Estimates place the fastest Pixel Slate — the Core i7 configuration — as delivering a day later, on either the 5th or 6th, with a $23 Expedited shipping option to get it to you a day earlier. 

MORE: Google Pixel Slate vs. Apple iPad Pro: Which Should You Buy?

You're waiting even longer if you want the cheapest configuration. The entry-level model, which packs a Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM will arrive on Dec. 12 or 13 with normal shipping, and the $23 Expedited shipping option moves those delivery dates up by a day.

The Core i5 CPU model is slated to arrive later, on Dec. 14 or 15 with standard delivery. Those who can't wait can pay $15 extra to get the tablet two days earlier via Priority shipping, and or $23 extra to get the Slate three days earlier.

The most-delayed version is the Celeron/8GB RAM configuration, which should arrive on Dec. 19 or 20, which is a bit too close to Christmas for comfort. Again, a $23 Expedited shipping option gets this Slate to you a day earlier. 

Google pitched the Pixel Slate as a detachable 2-in-1 ready to replace your laptop, as it packs Chrome OS and its full-fledged web browser, which gives it capabilities that some pro users wish the iPad Pro offered. The Slate will also run Android apps, opening up a wide range of games and utilities.

Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior writer at Laptop Mag, covering security, Apple and operating systems. Prior to joining Laptop Mag — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and wondering why Apple decided to ditch its MagSafe power adapters.