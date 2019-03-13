It's Official: Dark Mode for Chrome has Arrived on Mac

MacBook users who prefer Google's Chrome browser over Safari can now browse in dark mode.

Chrome 73, the latest update to the leading web browser, brings a number of new features but the standout improvement is a native dark mode. Google first announced dark mode for Chrome last month, and soon after released several new themes that allow you to change the browser color from white to black, yellow, blue, rose pink and other hues. These themes changed the color of the menu bars and interface along with the default Google search home page.

MORE: How to Get Chrome's New Themes (Including Dark Mode)

Now, with its official release, dark mode for Chrome will automatically activate whenever macOS' native dark mode setting is enabled on your computer. You also have the option to turn the mode on permanently if you want to use it for Chrome but keep your device's operating system on the default "light" theme. A few widely reported benefits of using dark mode include reduced eye strain, longer battery life for your device and even improved sleep. Those are just a few of the reasons we've seen the new color scheme adopted across operating systems, browsers and social media sites in recent months.

If you prefer a lighter or more cheerful color for Chrome, you can still use Google's themes, although these won't adapt to your OS settings like the official dark mode.

Dark mode for Chrome is currently only supported on macOS, not Windows 10. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Google brought a built-in dark mode to Windows later this year.