Asus' Stylish GTX 1060 Gaming Laptop Is $212 Off

The Asus ROG GL502VM is a gaming rockstar housing every component you could want in a current day gaming rig. At $1,397, it's far from cheap, but for the next few days you can use this $100 mail-in rebate along with coupon code "EMCRECJ59" to drop its price to $1,185.24.

For a gaming laptop, the 15.6-inch laptop is surprisingly thin at just 0.94 inches, yet it delivers a powerful punch thanks in part to its 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor. The CPU has been paired with 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 128GB SSD. The laptop's real power, however, comes from its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card.

The GeForce GTX 1060 is considered the middle child in Nvidia's line up of Pascal-based chips. It's above the budget GTX 1050, but below the GTX 1080 and 1070.

Buy on Newegg

The ROG's 1080p display can also take advantage of the graphics card thanks to its built-in G-Sync support. In a nutshell, G-Sync is an Nvidia display technology that helps reduce input lag and screen tearing when a G-Sync LCD is paired with an Nvidia card. For competitive gaming and best-in-class visuals, G-Sync support is an essential part of the pic.

The Asus ROG GL502VM will be on sale through May 5 at 2:59 am ET.