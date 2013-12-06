Gateway Unveils $329 Touch Screen Laptop

These days, touch doesn't have to break the bank. Gateway is rolling out two new budget-friendly touch screen notebooks for the holiday shopping season, the 10.1-inch LT41P and 15.6-inch NV570P. Available starting today, the LG41P and NV570P start at just $329 and $449, respectively.

The 10.1-inch LT41P is a netbook-size system that features fairly modest specs. Its touch screen display offers a 1,366 x 768 resolution, while inside, it gets an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive.

The NV570P includes a 15.6-inch HD touch screen display, third-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 750GB of storage space, which for the price, is a solid deal. There are, however, similar savings to be had out there. Best Buy for example, is offering a deal on a 15.6-inch Lenovo G500 with a third-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM an a 1TB hard drive for $399. And while that's cheaper than Gateway's new system, it doesn't include a touch screen display.

For those customers looking for a Web-based experience, there are myriad Chromebooks ranging in price from as low as $199 to $299. Falling at the later end of the spectrum is the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook C720p, which retails for $299. That system includes a touch screen display, Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD.

The falling price of touch screen notebooks, could serve to help save the ailing PC market, which has seen its sales erode over the past few quarters thanks to the influx of low-cost tablets. If notebooks, and Chromebooks for that matter, can undercut tablet prices, they could prove to be a viable option for consumers in need of productivity devices at an affordable cost.